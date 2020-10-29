Elmer Ralph Peck RUTLAND — Elmer Ralph Peck, 95, of Rutland, Vermont, died at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Elmer was born in November of 1924 in Clarendon Springs, Vermont, to parents Ralph H. Peck and Irene (Greenwood) Peck. He was educated in the Clarendon and Rutland schools, graduated in 1943, and immediately left for the U.S. Navy. Elmer spent his entire enlistment aboard the USS Bataan, an aircraft carrier, as a petty officer in the engineering department. His entire tour was spent in the Pacific Theater of war, encountering military action many times until finally anchoring in Tokyo Bay the day after surrender. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in April of 1946. Mr. Peck worked as a supervisor at Howe Richardson Scale Co. for 34 years until its closing in 1982. He retired in 1989. Mr. Peck was a member of the American Legion Post 31 of Rutland, and a former member of the American Welding Society. Mr. Peck is survived by his four children, a son, Kevin Peck and wife Carla of North Clarendon, Vermont, three daughters, Michele Burns of Rutland, Vermont, Melissa Hance and husband Michael of Clarendon, Vermont, and Marie Fabian of Rutland, Vermont; a sister, Dorcas Melen of Rutland, Vermont; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of nearly 66 years, Maxine E. Peck; a brother, Arthur Peck of Winsted, Connecticut; and grandson, Patrick G. Burns. There will be no memorial or church services. The family will hold a private graveside service in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home. The family specifically requests no food or flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 31, Rutland, Vermont.
