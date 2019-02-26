Elnora A. McMahon RUTLAND — Elnora Ann McMahon, age 83, born Aug. 10, 1935, died Feb. 22, 2019, at The Pines at Rutland. A native of East Douglas, MA, she graduated from Douglas Memorial High School and then from The Worcester School of Business Science in 1956. In 1966, she moved with her family to Wallingford. She worked at the former Vermont Tubbs as a snowshoe sander in Wallingford and then, as a furniture sander in Forest Dale. Elnora loved gardening, knitting, needlework and music. She was also an avid genealogist, tracing her own lineage back to Sweden and Norway, and her former husband's to the colonial period of America. Elnora was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and she always held a strong testimony and love of her Savior, Jesus Christ. The real joys of Elnora’s life were her family. She leaves behind a son, Gregory McMahon, of Whitinsville, MA; three daughters Jennifer Harvey, of Beavercreek OH, Kathleen Morgan, of Rutland, and Rebecca Buffum, of East Rochester, NY; daughter-in-law, Jane McMahon, of Rutland; 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and several cousins. She was preceded by her parents Walter and Helen (Martinsen) Howard, of East Douglas, MA; former husband, Bruce McMahon, of Wallingford; and her son, Patrick McMahon, of Rutland. There will be no calling hours. A gathering and celebration will be held at a location and date to be determined by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. The family would like to personally thank the wonderful staff at The Pines at Rutland for their devoted and loving care of our Mother over the past several years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Way, 88 Park St., Rutland, VT www.uwrutlandcounty.org; or the Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT www.rchsvt.org.
