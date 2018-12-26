Elnora M. "Nonie" Ripchick SPRINGFIELD - Elnora M. “Nonie” Ripchick 94, passed away on Tuesday evening December 18, 2018 at the Springfield Health & Rehab Center in Springfield, Vermont. She was born December 1, 1924 in Brattleboro, the daughter of Harold H. and Marjorie (Adams) Ward. She attended schools in Brattleboro and Randolph, Vermont, graduating from Randolph High School class of 1944. She moved to Springfield, Vermont in 1945, where she has made her home since. On October 7, 1972 she married Richard J. Ripchick in Caroline, New York. She was employed as a Clerk at W.T. Grant in Springfield, Britts Department Store and Pauls Economy. She raised foster children for many years. She enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time outdoors. She was an honorary member of the Springfield Alumni Association and served as parade chairman for many years. She is survived by her husband Richard “Rip” Ripchick of Springfield; son Stanley “Buster” Harvey Jr. of Englewood, Florida; daughters Elizabeth A. Fagans of North Springfield, and Barbara “Bo” Brill of Unity, N.H.; by seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers John and William, and sisters Doris and Myrtie. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 11, 2019 at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vermont. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Springfield Humane Society 401 Skitchewaug Trail Springfield, Vermont 05156. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont.
