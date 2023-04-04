Eloise A. Giddings PITTSFORD — Eloise was born in Springfield, Vermont on September 22, 1936, daughter to William and Addie (Merrill) Patch. At the time of her birth, they lived in Rutland, Vermont and in 1939 her parents bought a house in Pittsford, Vermont. Eloise spoke often of how she got to spend much of her early childhood on the Whitcomb Farm in Springfield, Vermont making wonderful memories. Eloise attended Pittsford Elementary and graduated from Pittsford-Barstow High School in 1954. Eloise’s love for the Guernsey cow came from the Whitcomb Farm and her first calf “Misty” was given to her by her Uncle Ray. She enjoyed showing Guernsey cattle at the local fairs and was a member of the Sangamon Singers 4-H Club. Over the years she participated in many 4-H Events including winning the “F.W. Howard” Award in 1954. After high school, Eloise attended the University of Vermont and then Castleton State College studying early education, before taking a job at House Scale in payroll. Eloise met the love of her life, Clarence Gilbert Giddings in 1958 and they married on August 6, 1960, at the Pittsford Congregational Church. Traveling began for them in 1961, the first stop was North Hampton, Massachusetts where her husband took a job as a herdsman. Eloise loved being a homemaker and in December 1961 their first daughter was born. They moved again in Massachusetts before moving to Ellington, Connecticut where their second daughter was born in May 1964. In 1966 they moved to Tully, New York. Eloise loved raising her girls and kept the house running smoothly, the family was not done growing in August 1966 their first son was born and in June 1972 their second son was born. Eloise was a busy stay at home mom running her kids to the school roller skating nights, friends’ houses, having kids over and somehow managing to juggle the housework, cooking, and caring for the animals on their small hobby farm. Every Sunday the family would go to church, and if you were good, Eloise would let you get a treat on the way home at the local store, but if not, you got to sit in the car. In 1974 they moved back to Vermont to help care for the aging parents and purchased the Giddings Farm, which is still in operation today with her beloved Guernsey’s. From May until October 1974, the six of them lived in a 16-foot camper, which was very cozy, but always filled with love. Eloise made wonderful meals and there were a bunch of picnics that summer. She helped run the Hogwasher’s 4-H club, where she taught about showing cattle, baking, canning, crafts, making maple candy, and community service. Eloise was a big believer in helping others. She was a member of the Red Hat club, Home Den, and the Pittsford Congregational Church. Along with raising a family and helping on the farm, Eloise went to work at the Brandon Training School in 1978, where she started in janitorial, but before long was working as an aide in the Senior Living Unit. However, her children were growing up and she wanted a more normal schedule and ran the “Clothing Store” for many years. She always made sure that anyone who did not have a place to go for the holidays, knew they were always welcome at our house. She said there was always room for one more at her table. Eloise retired from the Brandon Training School in 1993 as they began to transition to community living, and she brought two folks’ home to live with her family. Mario lived with Eloise and her family for 4 years and Cindy for 21 years. She was an amazing caregiver and took care of her husband until he passed away in 2011. Over time her health started to decline, and she went to live at the Pines in Rutland, where she started her forever family of nurses, aids, and residents. Eloise was famous for her homemade donut holes and peanut pretzel white chocolate candy that she would distribute to her neighbors, friends, and family, every holiday. She would often bake up a couple hundred rolls for a friend’s family wedding. Eloise and her brother kept their family tradition of having Russian Sandwiches on their birthdays. Eloise loved showing Guernsey’s with her family, and it brought her great joy to see her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren making friends and memories along the way, just as she had done. Eloise leaves behind two daughters, Jean (Paul) Bushee, Susan (John) Hayes, both of Brandon, VT, and two sons Richard (Suzanne) Giddings of Brandon, VT and Timothy Giddings of Pittsford, VT, Eleven grandchildren, and twenty-one great grandchildren. A brother Eugene (Elidia) Patch of Leonia, NJ, a brother-in-law, Henry (Lou) Giddings of Lakeside, AZ, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband of 51 years, her parents, her father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Nellie Giddings and a great grandson. A private memorial service will take place this summer at the Digligle farm. However, Eloise loved seeing folks and sharing a meal with them in honor of that, a potluck dinner on May 30th at the Pittsford Congregational Church will be open to all. As we get closer, more details will be shared. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eloise’s memory may be made to the Pittsford Congregational Church at 121 Village Green, P.O. Box 570, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were with the Barnard Funeral Home.
