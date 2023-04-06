Eloise A. Giddings PITTSFORD — Eloise was born in Springfield, Vermont on September 22, 1936, daughter to William and Addie (Merrill) Patch. At the time of her birth, they were living in Rutland, Vermont and in 1939 her parents bought a house in Pittsford, Vermont. Eloise spoke often of how she got to spend much of her early childhood on the Whitcomb Farm in Springfield, Vermont making wonderful memories. Eloise attended Pittsford Elementary and graduated from Pittsford/ Barstow High School in 1954. Eloise’s love for the Guernsey cow came from the Whitcomb Farm and her first calf “Misty” was given to her by her Uncle Ray. She enjoyed showing Guernsey cattle at the local fairs and was a member of the Sangamon Singers 4-H club. Over the years she participated in many 4-H Events including winning the “F.W. Howard” Award in 1954.After high school, Eloise attended the University of Vermont and then Castleton State College studying early education, before taking a job at House Scale processing payroll. Eloise met the love of her life, Clarence Gilbert Giddings in 1958 and they married on August 6, 1960, at the Pittsford Congregational Church. Traveling began for them in 1961 when they worked in North Hampton, Massachusetts where Clarence was working as a herdsman. Eloise loved being a housewife and Jean arrived in December 1961 and the family began to grow. They moved to Ellington, Connecticut, where Susan was born in 1964. Eloise enjoyed raising her two girls and kept the house running smoothly. In 1966 they moved to Tully, New York where they had two sons, Richard in 1967 and Timothy in 1972. Eloise was a busy stay at home mom running her kids to school, roller skating nights, friends’ houses, having kids over and somehow managing to juggle housework, cooking, and caring for the animals on their small hobby farm. Every Sunday they went to church, and if you were very good, Eloise would let you get a treat on the way home at the local store, but if not, you got to sit in the car. In 1974 they moved back to Vermont to help care for their aging parents and purchased the Giddings Farm, which is still in operation today with her beloved Guernseys. From May until October 1974, the six of them lived in a 16-foot camper, which was very cozy, but was always filled with love. Eloise made wonderful meals and there were lots of picnics that summer. They also ran the Hogwasher’s 4H club, where she taught her children about showing cattle, baking, canning, crafts, maple candy, and community service. Eloise was a big believer in helping others. Eloise was a member of the Red Hat club, Home Den, and the Pittsford Congregational Church. Along with raising a family and helping on the farm, Eloise went to work at the Brandon Training School in 1978, where she started in janitorial, but before long was working as an aide in the Senior Living Unit. However, her children were growing up and she wanted a more normal schedule and ran the “Clothing Store” for many years. She always made sure that anyone who didn’t have a place to go for the holidays, knew they were always welcome at our house. She always said there was always room for one more at her table. Eloise retired from the Brandon Training School in 1993 as they began to transition to community living, and she brought some folks home to live with her family. Mario lived with Eloise and her family for 4 years and Cindy for 21 years. She was an amazing caregiver and took care of her husband until he passed away in 2011. Over time her health started to decline, and she went to live at the Pines in Rutland, where she started her forever family of nurses, aids, and residents. Eloise was famous for her homemade donut holes and peanut pretzel white chocolate candy that she would distribute to her neighbors, friends, and family, every holiday. She would often cook up a couple hundred rolls for a friend’s family wedding. Eloise and her brother Eugene kept their family tradition of having Russian sandwiches on their birthdays, as they were just under 3 years apart in age. Eloise loved showing Guernseys with her family, and it brought great joy to see her grandchildren and great grandchildren making many friends and memories along the way, just as she had done. Eloise leaves behind two daughters, Jean (Paul) Bushee, Susan (John) Hayes, both of Brandon, VT, and two sons Richard (Suzanne) Giddings of Brandon, VT, and Timothy Giddings of Pittsford, VT, 11 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brother, Eugene (Elidia) Patch of Leonia, New Jersey, and a brother-in -law, Henry (Lou) Giddings of Lakeside, Arizona, along with several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Clarence Giddings of 51 years, her parents William and Addie Patch, her father and mother-in -law, Raymond and Nellie Giddings and a great grandson. A private memorial service will take place this summer at the Digligle farm. However, Eloise loved seeing folks and sharing a meal with them and in honor of that, we will be holding a potluck dinner on May 30th at the Pittsford Congregational Church in the fellowship hall, which will be open to all. As we get closer, more details will be shared. In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions in Eloise’s memory may be made to the Pittsford Congregational Church at 121 Village Green, P.O. Box 570, Pittsford, VT 05763
