Eloise Patch Giddings PITTSFORD — The family of Eloise Patch Giddings who passed away February 28, 2023 invite you to her Celebration of Life at the Pittsford Congregational Church on Tuesday May 30, 2023 from 5 to 7pm. Please bring your memories and a dish to share at this pot luck.
