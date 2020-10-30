Eloise Pratt rites CLARENDON — The graveside service for Eloise Pratt, 92, who died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, was held Thursday, Oct. 29 in Button Cemetery in Clarendon. Words of remembrance were shared by family members. Bearers were Prentiss, Theareon and Ben Pratt, Mac Atwood, Aaron Pacetti and Justin Keilty. Arrangements were by Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.