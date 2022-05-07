Elroy and Diane LaDuc RUTLAND — The graveside service for Elroy Francis LaDuc, 79, who died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, and his wife, Diane Joyce LaDuc, 79, who died Friday, April 8, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, in St. Genevieve Cemetery in Shoreham. A reception will follow at the family farm in Orwell. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.
