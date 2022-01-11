Elroy F. LaDuc RUTLAND TOWN — Elroy Francis LaDuc, 79, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his home. He was born July 2, 1942, in Middlebury, the son of Guy and Eleanor (Baldwin) LaDuc. He graduated in 1960 from Shoreham Academy. Mr. LaDuc worked at Newton-Thompson Wooden Toy Mfg. in Forest Dale, Simmons Precision, Bond Car Parts, and retired as a machinist from Jones and Lamson. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and stock car racing. Survivors include his wife, Diane (Aines) LaDuc, of Rutland Town, whom he married July 6, 1963, in Orwell; three children, Michael F. LaDuc, of Tennessee, Patrick LaDuc, of Rockingham, Suzanne LaDuc, of Colchester; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by three siblings, Diane Dutton, Charles and Phil LaDuc. Burial will be at a later date in St. Genevieve Cemetery in Shoreham. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Regional Ambulance Service, 275 Stratton Road, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
