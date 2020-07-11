Elsie Etta Dolphin RUTLAND — Elsie Etta Dolphin, 94, of Rutland died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Tinmouth, Vermont, on Aug. 16, 1925, the daughter of Charles and Maude (Streeter) Sprague. She was a graduate of Meldon School in Rutland. Elsie was employed as a seamstress for a number of years with many of the local dress manufacturers in Rutland. She enjoyed golfing, casinos and spending time with family and friends. She was an avid former member at the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club. Surviving are her four children, Marietta Derby and husband Frank of Columbia, Maryland, Joanne Kiphaut and husband Daniel of Pittsford, Susan E. Fowler of Rutland, and Anthony G. Dolphin III and fiancee Michele Crowley of Colchester; her grandchildren, Brian Derby, April Mitchell and husband Daniel, Burton Kiphaut and companion Elaine Hall, Bradley Kiphaut and fiancee Melissa Martin, Richard Cyr Jr., Jason Cyr and Stephania Cyr; also her six great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony G. Dolphin Jr.; and her brothers, Aldus Sprague, Clarence Sprague, Charles Sprague and Raymond Sprague. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clifford Funeral Home.
