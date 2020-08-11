Elsie Etta Dolphin RUTLAND — The funeral service for Elsie Etta Dolphin, 94, who died July 9, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, where a calling hour will begin at 10 a.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Steven Marchand, parochial vicar of Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
