Elsie L. Sharon WINDHAM — Elsie L. Sharon, 89, of Route 121, died Feb. 12, 2021, at Springfield Rivers Health and Rehab in Springfield, Vermont. She was born July 16, 1931, in Plymouth, Vermont, to Allen and Elsie (Kitchen) Wade. She graduated from Chester High School, class of 1950. She worked at the National Survey, was a cook at Charlestown schools, White Mountain converting and Hubbard Farms. She was a member of Industrial Grange in Andover, Vermont, as well as the Vermont State and National Grange. She is survived by a son, Garry, and two daughters, Darlene Kimball and Lisa Martell; eight grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. There will be a service at the convenience of the family. Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vermont, will be assisting with arrangements.
