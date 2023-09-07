Elsie M. Hansen LAKE WORTH, FL — On the morning of June 27th 2022 Elsie Mae Hansen passed suddenly at her home in Lake Worth, Florida at the age of 83. She was born and raised in Proctor Vermont. Her parents were Mae and Charles Loso. She married the love of her life Emil in October 1958, together they raised two children, Donna and Sharie. She and Emil moved to Florida in 1979 and later started their own business. She loved spending time with family. She enjoyed crafting, Bingo, thrifting, collecting cardinals, and decorating for the holidays. She loved to laugh and have a good time. She is predeceased by her husband Emil, and six siblings, Lorraine, Wilfred, Richard, Lawrence, Robert and Harold. She is survived by her two children, Donna and Sharie; three grandchildren, Preston, Sommer and Nicole; two great grandchildren, Grayson and Landon; and three siblings, Betty, Harry and Francis. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 8th, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Northam Cemetery in Shrewsbury, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.