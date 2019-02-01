Elsie Mae (Moyer) Thomas BLACKSTONE, Va. — Elsie Mae (Moyer) Thomas, born Jan. 6, 1928, in Middletown Springs, Vermont, to the late Jaska Lewis Moyer and the late Byron C. Moyer, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Jan. 25, 2019, in Blackstone, where she lived the last eight years with her granddaughter, Kimberly A. Thomas, and Kimberly’s fiancé, Roger I. Neil Jr. Elsie was a retired schoolteacher from Vermont. She was the wife of the late Earl B. Thomas Sr. She is survived by her brother, Peter Moyer, of Middletown Springs. She is also survived by her sons Jeffrey Thomas and Earl Thomas; daughter Martha Lacroix; grandchildren James Thomas and Amber Martin; great-grandchildren Wesley Martin, Jena Martin and Shanna Martin. As per Elsie’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services of any kind. Her granddaughter, Kimberly, will lay her to rest this spring in Vermont where she will reside in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Bridgewater, alongside her husband.
