Elsie Maranville Badamo FAIRFAX — Elsie Lucille Maranville Badamo passed away quietly on Friday, May 27, 2022. She lived a full and vibrant 98 years. Elsie was peacefully released from this Earth with her daughter, Carol Fay, by her side. Elsie was born to parents Stephan and Madeline Maranville in East Wallingford, Vermont. Elsie was the last survivor of her immediate family which included her two brothers, John Maranville and Irvin Maranville; and her sister, Lillian Maranville Allen. Her remaining family includes two sons, Michael Badamo, of Montpelier, Vermont, Thomas Badamo, of California; and daughter, Carol Fay, married to Dan Fay, of Fairfax, Vermont. Elsie’s grandchildren include Cheyenne, Hopi, Oak, Nicholas and Patrick. She also was so very pleased to have seven great-grandchildren to love. There were many nieces and nephews and cousins in Elsie’s life whom she had connections with. Service and celebration of Elsie’s life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the East Wallingford Baptist Church, 6132 Vt. 140, East Wallingford, Vermont. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
