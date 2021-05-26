Elsie Mohan LEICESTER — Elsie Mohan, 88, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Wintergreen Residential Care Home-North in Brandon. She was born Feb. 22, 1933, in Czechoslovakia. On April 5, 1952, she married Norman L. Mohan in Germany. Mrs. Mohan worked at Brandon Training School for over 50 years, retiring as a supervisor when the school closed in 1993. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed crafts, sewing and gardening. Survivors include two nieces, Patricia Aldridge, Ilona Wagner; her guardian, Melinda Currier; and her care provider, Katie Perry. Mrs. Mohan was predeceased by her husband Oct. 7, 1990. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon, with the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will follow in Forestdale Cemetery, and then a reception at St. Mary’s Church parish hall. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733.
