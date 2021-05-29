Elsie Mohan LEICESTER — The funeral Mass for Elsie Mohan, 88, who died May 21, 2021, was celebrated Friday, May 28, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, was the celebrant. Stu James was organist and soloist. Burial was in Forestdale Cemetery. Bearers were Melinda Currier, Katie Perry, Kathy Rose, Doug Mohan, Robert Kilpeck and Gary Stanley. A reception followed at the home of Melinda Currier.
