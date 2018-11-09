Elton Sidney Hallock rites PITTSFORD - The funeral service for Elton Sidney Hallock, 83, who died Nov. 4, 2018, was held Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. BAYADA Hospice Chaplain Rev. Jerry Kilyk officiated. Burial followed in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Vermont Army National Guard Honors Team presented the American flag to the widow.
