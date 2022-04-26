Emilia (Valente) Rayta RUTLAND — Emilia Rose "MeMe" Rayta passed away Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Rutland HealthCare in Rutland, Vermont, at the age of 95. She was born in Ludlow, Vermont, on Jan. 9, 1927, the daughter of Louis and Eva (Nealon) Valente. MeMe married James Rayta and he lovingly brought his daughter, Melody Palmer, into MeMe's life. A loving stepmother whom will be forever missed. MeMe was in hospitality her whole life working in the family's restaurant "Valente's," several resorts, Ho Jo's in Rutland, Casa Bianca, Fairmont and then the Clothes Basket for a change. Some patrons at the laundromat named her "Gramma MeMe." She enjoyed reading later in life and always loved a pretty garden and flowers everywhere. MeMe is survived by daughter Melody Palmer, in Wethersfield, Connecticut; granddaughter Jamie Spiridonakas, in Jersey City, New Jersey; and great-granddaughter Salem; nieces, Eva "Tina" Valente-Dezern (Bob), in Rutland, Vermont, Jill Valente, in Charlotte, North Carolina; nephews, Tony (Cathy) Valente, in Ludlow, Vermont, Michael (Nancy) Valente, in Mount Holly, Joe Valente Jr., in Brownville, Vermont, and Roger Valente, in Pennsylvania. She is also survived by several grandnieces and -nephews, and several great-grandnieces and -nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; husband James W. Rayta; two brothers and their wives, Pasco Valente Sr. (Mary) and Joseph Valente Sr. (Sharon); nephew Pasco "Pat" Valente Jr.; and three brothers-in-law, Walter, Bernard and Richard Rayta. Memorial services will be Thursday, May 5, at Clifford Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. calling hours. Burial to follow in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vermont. Thank you to all who cared for MeMe at Loretto Home and Rutland HealthCare. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
