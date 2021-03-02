Emily D. Lapp RUTLAND — Emily D. Lapp, 81, died Feb. 26, 2021, at the Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland, Vermont. She was born in 1939 in Souderton, Pennsylvania, and lived for many years in Chester, Vermont, before moving to Rutland. She was a voracious reader, who took many long walks, had a green thumb and loved her flower gardens, enjoyed cross stitch and puzzles, and volunteered with a number of causes she believed in. She was deeply grateful for the care she received from the Meadows and the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin W. Lapp. She is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Eric Lapp of Rutland, Vermont; Daryl Lapp and Cathryn "KC" Kato of Wellesley, Massachusetts; and Philip and Michele Lapp of Ira, Vermont. She also is survived by four grandchildren, Megan Lapp and her husband, Jonathan Argent, Kate Lapp, Rachel Lapp and Caroline Lapp; and by her siblings, Arlin Shisler, Harold Shisler and Ruth Bunton. There will be a private burial at a future date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701; or other preferred charity. Arrangements are with Tossing Funeral Home.
