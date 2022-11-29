Emily M. Czachor WEST RUTLAND — Emily M. Czachor, 95, died Nov. 24, 2022 at The Pines at Rutland. She was born in Proctor, July 17, 1927, daughter of William and Ann (Lipnickas) Marchinkoski. Emily worked at Tambrands for many years. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, and the Knights of Columbus Columbianettes. Emily enjoyed ceramics, quilting, sewing, painting, cooking, and macrame. Her pride and joy was spending time with her family. Surviving are two sons, Joseph E. Czachor and wife, Joanne of Castleton, Stephen Czachor and wife, Diane of West Rutland; a daughter, Deborah Chehy and companion, Greg of Proctor; 2 brothers, John Marchinkoski and Richard Marchinkoski; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph H. Czachor in 2015; 3 sisters, Cecile Gorruso, Irene Cavacas, and Anna Tumielewicz; 2 brothers, Edward Marchinkoski and William Marchinkoski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed., Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of West Rutland WWII Memorial. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
