Emily V. Marallo RUTLAND — Emily V. Marallo, 94, passed peacefully at her home on April 24, 2020. Not only was she a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Emily was a lover of books. When she could no longer venture to the Rutland Free Library on her own, she looked forward to her visitors from the Library to Go program. Emily was vivacious but she was also introverted and introspective. She was a symbol of strength to her family and friends. We will always remember her infectious laugh, piercing blue eyes and caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Emily, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Emily was preceded in death by her son, Joseph A. Marallo Jr.; and her husband of 63 years, Joseph Marallo. She leaves behind her loving son, Richard (Marie) Marallo; and two grandsons, Eric and Michael Marallo. She will be deeply missed. Donations may be made in Emily’s memory to the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.