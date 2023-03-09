Emma R. Lannon LUDLOW — Emma Rahulka Lannon, 98, of Ludlow, VT passed peacefully March 1, 2023, at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. She was born January 28, 1925, the daughter of Emilia Krasowski Rahulka and Anthony Rahulka. Emma was educated at Black River Academy and Albany Business School. Emma had a high school romance with her later-to-be husband that sustained through WWII. Early in life she was a wonderful mother and wife helping out at Lannon’s Restaurant when needed. Later in life she managed Okemo Mountain Ski Shop and later worked at Totem Pole Ski Shop. She particularly enjoyed instructing in the after-school ski program at Okemo. Through her life she was active in the American Legion in Ludlow and just received her 50-year membership pin. Her dream was to spend winters in Florida, and she fulfilled that dream for many years in St Petersburg, FL. Once her husband passed, she continued wintering at Patriot’s Square in St Petersburg where she developed many friendships that she sustained to this day. Emma was predeceased by her husband, William H. Lannon, her sons James M. Lannon and just recently W. Jon Lannon. She is survived by her daughter, Lee Ann Lee of South Burlington, grand daughter, Jennifer Lee (Chris), and her two great-grandsons Dexter and Miles who she was constantly asking and talking about, of Austin, TX; as well as many friends. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in the summer. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.