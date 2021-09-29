Emmett E. Perry RUTLAND TOWN — Emmett Elliot Perry, 88, of Rutland Town, died on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Emmett was born on April 20, 1933, to Morrill and Gladys (Willis) Perry, in Cavendish, Vermont. Emmett graduated from Chester High School in 1952, followed by a bachelor's degree from Castleton State College in 1977. Emmett married Rogene (Howard) Perry on Aug. 28, 1954, being married for 67 years. Emmett is survived by his children: Timothy Howard Perry, of Rutland, Vermont; Emmett E. Perry Jr. and wife Gayln and three children, Anna, Andrew and Aaron, of Overland Park, Kansas; Susan L. Perry Marr and husband Bill, of Augusta, Maine, and two sons, Samuel James and wife Jennifer and Thomas Perry; and Bonnie Angela Perry Stone and husband Watson "Buddy" Stone, of Hogansville, Georgia. Emmett worked for many years for General Electric in both Ludlow and Rutland, as well as other places for short times. He was also a Master Gardener for 24 years and was awarded a lifetime achievement award by them. He also started the floral garden outside the Bergstrom Building at the Vermont State Fair in Rutland with much help and support from fellow master gardeners. Other gardens at the fairgrounds thrive today. Thank you, fellow gardeners. A special thanks to Rutland Healthcare and Rehab for the special care you all showed Emmett for the past five years. God bless you all. Donations in Emmett’s memory can be made to the JDRF Greater New England Chapter at 60 Walnut St., Suite 101B, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. A private burial will be held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.