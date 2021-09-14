Emmett E. Thomas POULTNEY — Emmett E. Thomas, of Poultney, Vermont, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 8, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 71 years and love of his life, Phyllis; a daughter, Judy Lavin; a son, Raymond Thomas and his wife, Deborah; a brother, Richard Thomas and his wife, Joan; his grandkids, Sean Lavin and his wife, Monica, Bryan Lavin and his wife, Danya, Jamie Thomas, Lindsie Lavin and Scott Thomas; and great-grandkids, Ethan, Hope, Lucas, Elias and Austin. Born on Sept. 19, 1929, Emmett was a graduate of Springfield Technical High School. A lifelong employee of Standard Electric Time in Springfield, Massachusetts, and Rexnord in Chicopee, Massachusetts, his heart and soul were rooted in Vermont where he was was born and raised and later retired, too. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Bronson during the Korean War and maintained membership in the USS Bronson Association. Emmett was a mainstay in his community having served as a Past Master of the Roswell Lee Masonic Lodge and a life member of the Indian Orchard Masonic Lodge in Springfield, Massachusetts; Melha Temple, and proud member of the Clown Unit, as well as the Cairo Temple in Rutland, Vermont; and York & Scottish Rite Bodies in Springfield, Massachusetts; as well as an associate member of the Morning Star Lodge #37 in Poultney, Vermont. He was also an active member of the St. David’s Society and Poultney Vermont Historical Society. Emmett was a dedicated family man who was always quick with a joke, especially while serving as a clown for the Melha Temple-Shrine during the circus and parades. As a cornerstone of the family, Emmett created countless family traditions like searching for found money, spotting the first robin in spring, or betting on the sun coming out in Vermont. No stranger to a good project, Emmett was always working on something whether he was building “the Camp” or filling the bird feeders, there was always something to do when you were with Pa. The family wishes to thank Dr. Aggie Nicora, Noble Emergency Department, Dr. Kelly Tyler for her compassionate care and treatment, the nursing teams of BMC South Wing 5 & 6, and the Baystate Home Health team, especially Amy, Maria and Sandy for services and comfort they provided. Services will be held later date at the family's convenience. In Emmett’s memory, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104; or Baystate Home Health, 30 Capital Drive, Suite A, West Springfield, MA 01089. For online condolences, please visit www.curranjones.com
