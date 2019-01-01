Enes T. Holsten BRANDON -- Enes Theresa Holsten, age 78, a breast cancer survivor, died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Holsten was born in Woodbridge, NJ, on Oct. 7, 1940. She was the daughter of Nicholas and Clara (Asprocolas) Valentino. She grew up in Woodbridge where she received her early education and was graduated from Woodbridge High School, class of 1958. She earned her R.N. from Perth Amboy (NJ) School of Nursing. She had worked at Perth Amboy Hospital for several years, before moving with her family to Stockbridge, VT, in 1970, to start a new life together, with their newborn son. She worked for years as an R.N. in Vermont before co-owning and operating Home Health Nursing Service from 1986 until retiring in 2007. She and her husband moved to Brandon in 2008. She enjoyed quilting and arts and crafts. She was a beautiful person who was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. She was a great wife and the best mother a son could ever have, or wish for. Surviving is her husband, Gary Edward Holsten, of Brandon, whom she married in Woodbridge, NJ, in January 1966; one son, Scott Henry Holsten and wife Joyce, of Bolton; a brother; Frankie Valentino and wife Barbara, of Forked River, NJ; nieces Jackie, Valerie and Jill Valentino. Grandnieces and cousins also survive her. The memorial service “In Celebration of Her Life” will be held on Jan. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Brandon Congregational Church. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, will officiate. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends in the church hall, for a time of fellowship and remembrance. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
