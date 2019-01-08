Enes Theresa Holsten rites BRANDON — The memorial service for Enes Theresa Holsten, 78, who died Dec. 24, 2018, was held Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Brandon Congregational Church. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, and the Rev. Mary Woodman, interim pastor of Pittsford Congregational Church, co-officiated. Organist was Kent Baker. The eulogy was delivered by the son, Scott Holsten. Remembrances were shared by many friends. A reception followed in the church hall. Private burial will be at a later date. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
