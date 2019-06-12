Enid Whittingham TINMOUTH — Enid Whittingham, 89, passed away peacefully at home, on June 10, 2019. Enid was born in Yorkshire, England in 1930. She married Robert Whittingham in 1950. In 1951 the couple moved to the U.S.A. in search of more opportunities, where they found many. In 1986 Enid and Robert retired to Tinmouth, Vermont, where they made many wonderful friends. Enid was predeceased by her husband Robert. Enid will be missed by her daughters, Wendy Andrews and Patricia Bromley, and her six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Private services will be held for the family at the graveside. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
