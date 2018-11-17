Ensley June Williams POULTNEY - The Libra service for Ensley June Williams, infant daughter of Keith Williams and Kimberly Maniery, who died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Christ the King Church. A reception will follow in Engle Hall of the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Pibbles & More Animal Rescue, in care of Kimberly Maniery, Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
