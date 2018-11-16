Ensley June Williams POULTNEY - Ensley June Williams, 2 day old infant daughter of Keith Williams and Kimberly Maniery, died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at University of Vermont Medical Center. Survivors include her parents, of Poultney; her maternal great-grandfather, Angelo Maniery, of Rutland, maternal grandparents Dominic and Cheryl Maniery, of North Clarendon, maternal great-grandmother Janet Senecal, of Rutland, maternal aunt Kayla (Jim) Orser, of Wells, ME, and maternal uncle Dominic Maniery, of Rutland; Ensley’s paternal great-grandmother, Josephine Williams, of Poultney, paternal grandfather Terry Williams, of Poultney, paternal grandmother Serena Williams, of Daytona, FL, paternal aunt Stephanie Williams, of Monkton, and paternal uncle Jeremy Williams, of Essex. She was predeceased by her maternal great-grandmother, Patricia Maniery, and by paternal great-grandparents Edward and Margaret Hewes. A Libra service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. at Christ the King Church. A reception will follow in Engle Hall of the church. Contributions may be made to Pibbles & More Animal Rescue, C/O Kimberly Maniery, Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
