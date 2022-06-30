Eric G. Aubin 7/31/1950 - 6/24/2022 MANCHESTER CENTER - Passed into God's loving arms. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a father to three beautiful daughters, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Eric was a musician with the Beatles being his favorite songs to play. He was also an amazing crafter with birch bark making (baskets, pictures and more). He enjoyed searching for arrowheads and did a lot of panning for gold and fished in all seasons. He had the biggest heart and gave to others before himself. Mostly loving all animals, especially his cats Birch and Sobe. He will always be remembered and truly missed. Memorial will be held Friday July 1, 2022 at 12:30pm at the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home 266 Allen Ave Poultney, VT 05764 Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
