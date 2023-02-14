Eric Barber RUTLAND — Eric Barber passed suddenly after a brief illness on February 9, 2023, at the age of 49. Eric lived his life to the fullest traveling and being a jack of all trades and working with stucco. He loved the movie Ice Age and an ice-cold beer. He was known by many as Big Eric, or Uncle Carrot. He was predeceased by his parents, Alice Anita Scally and Paul Martin Barber. He was also predeceased by his best friend, Doug Denton of Conway, South Carolina. He is survived by his children: Eric "Eli" Paul Martin Barber of Rutland, Vermont; Cassandra "Cuz" Thompson of Rutland Vermont; Bethany "BetBet" Barbour of Rutland, Vermont; Joshua "Josh" Thompson of Brattleboro, Vermont; and Ashley "Ashykins" Thompson of Georgia. He is survived by his siblings: Lisa Barber, Tammy Tirburske, Jennifer Barber, Pauline Barber, Jessica Barber, Eddie Barber, and Paul Barber. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life on February 20th, more information available on Facebook through his son Eric's Facebook. There will also be a second one for those that cannot make it to the one on February 20th, open to anyone who wishes to come and celebrate Eric's life with his friends and family; The second celebration will take place at a time to be decided/announced in the summer of this year. Any donations to help with the funeral costs are greatly appreciated. There is a GoFundMe that can be found on his son Eric's Facebook and the event pages for the celebrations of life, as well. You may also donate directly to Aldous Funeral Home on 44 North Main Street in Rutland, Vermont. Their phone number is (802) 773-6252.
