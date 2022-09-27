Eric LaFountaine SUDBURY — Eric LaFountaine, 61, of Sudbury, died from cancer Friday night, September 23, at his residence. He was born January 12, 1961, in Springfield, MA the son of Roger Sr. and Shirley (Olson) LaFountaine. He is survived by his sisters Rita English of Rutland, Shirley LaFountaine of CT. and Mary English of Whitehall, NY. No public services are planned. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral home in Rutland.
