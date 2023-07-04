Eric M Williams WALLINGFORD — Eric M Williams, 71, died July 1, 2023, at home in Wallingford from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. Born on April 26, 1952, in Syracuse, NY to Anthony and Simone Williams, he grew up with brother Ron, sister Pat and a host of cousins active outside- basketball, biking, swimming, ice-hockey, skiing, fishing, tennis, and golf. He learned alongside his father innumerable skills in mechanical, electrical, plumbing as well as building engines. After graduation from Christian Brothers Academy, he enrolled at Syracuse University graduating with a degree in Industrial Design. He excelled in all aspects of design, tools and computers. He was able to turn stone, marble, wood, steel and iron into functions of fireplace mantels, ornate doors and more, making careful design decisions with projects large and small equally. He had an inquisitive mind that reveled in finding efficient and elegant solutions for complex problems. He was an accomplished athlete in running, cycling, swimming and triathlons with ocean swims. It was on a long-distance cycling trip that he met his love Adrian Eisler on Mt Pisgah in North Carolina, serenading her into the night on the guitar. They were married in 2002 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Relocating to Vermont in 2006 he designed and built a new home with the help of a small and mighty crew. He went on to work and create custom design for Quest Tec, Command, JK Adams, and RK Miles. He enjoyed every aspect of living in Vermont - from barn building, blacksmithing, maple syruping and restoring a classic VW Bug. He split wood with purpose and stacked a cord for breakfast. Eric embraced the possibilities of each day while working from sun-up to sun-down at a vigorous pace. He is survived by his wife Adrian and their German Shorthaired Pointer Nettie, brother Ron, sister Pat (Kenny), nephew Andre, niece Kimmy, stepdaughters Guenevere and Melissa (Blake), grandchildren Jasper, Hazel and Sidney, and extended cousins. Eric always lived his life choosing to do the right thing. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Friday July 28, 2023, at the Wallingford First Congregational Church. A private burial will follow.
