Eric Pramuk WALLINGFORD — The graveside service for Eric Pramuk, 50, who died Friday, April 2, 2021, was held Thursday, April 15, in Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois officiated. Bearers were Marc Pramuk, Ryan, Dana and Cooper Johnson, and Kara Abington. Marc Pramuk shared a poem and Dana Johnson provided a music selection. Arrangements were by Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home.
