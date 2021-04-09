Eric Pramuk WALLINGFORD — Eric Pramuk, 50, of Wallingford, died Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born June 12, 1970, in Warren, Pennsylvania, the son of Robert and Eleanor (Mayernik) Pramuk. He graduated from Mill River Union High School in 1988. Eric was a member of the Wallingford Fire Department for 15 years and enjoyed time spent with Charlie Gauthier and Charlie Baker, as well as many wonderful others on the team. Eric enjoyed watching trains with his neighbor and friend, Joanie, playing practical jokes and making people laugh. He was the walking embodiment of laughter and joy, God’s court jester, bringing smiles wherever he went. A 15-minute trip to the post office would turn into an hour or more as Eric visited with so many along the way. If you met him once, you were his friend for life. If he wasn’t walking the town with his characteristic stride, he was sitting on the porch in his comfy chair, quick to come down and greet any passerby with a joke or funny story. He was a walking smile, with a laugh louder than a train. He also enjoyed antiquing and visiting tag sales, playing mini golf (Hillbilly Holes was his favorite, with an obligatory stop at the Big Apple Diner), collecting Star Trek and Dr. Who memorabilia, model buses and Volkswagens, and plush toys which he would give out to kids whom he met. Eric is survived by his mother, Eleanor, and brother, Marc, of Wallingford; and sisters, Dana Johnson (Ryan) of Pittsford and Kara (Pramuk) Abington of Dunedin, Florida. He was the proud uncle of eight nieces and nephews whom he spoiled rotten, Natalie, Harrison and Sophie of Cornwall, United Kingdom, Cooper, Valerie and Lucas of Pittsford, and Raiden and Weston of Florida. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held in the Green Hill Cemetery at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 15. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland Mental Health or Autism Speaks.
