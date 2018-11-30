Eric R. Anderson PROCTOR - Eric R. “Rick” Anderson, 74, of Proctor, VT, died Nov. 27, 2018, at his home. He was born in Rutland, VT, March 9, 1944, the son of John H. and Viola (Rivers) Anderson. During the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years then served for two years inactive duty, before going back to serve on active duty. Mr. Anderson worked at Central Vermont Public Service Corp. for 34 years, retiring in 2003 as director of transportation. He was a member of the Proctor Fire Dept. for 20 years, served on the Town Planning Commission and was chair of the Proctor Select Board for three terms. Mr. Anderson was a member of the Mendon Fish & Game Club, American Legion Post #31 of Rutland, Center Lodge #34 F&AM of Rutland, the Shiners’ Patrol & Drum and the Jesters. Survivors include his wife, Vanessa (Berry) Anderson, of Proctor; his children Julie Fournier and husband Randy, and Eric J. Anderson, all of Percival, VA; stepsons Matthew Gile and partner Cammi, of Jacksonville, FL, and Brent Gile and wife Tracey, of Rutland; and grandchildren Jacob Fournier, Wyatt Fournier, Tristian Fournier, Trent Gile and Sydney Gile. A reception will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Rutland, with a time for sharing memories at 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mendon Fish & Game Club, P.O. Box 752, Rutland, VT 05702; or to a charity of one’s choice. A private graveside service will be held in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton, VT, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
