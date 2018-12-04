Eric R. Anderson rites PROCTOR - The celebration of life service for Eric R. “Rick” Anderson, 74, who died Nov. 27, 2018, was held Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at the Holiday Inn. The Rev. Andrew Carlson, VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, officiated. Remembrances were offered by family and friends. Burial will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
