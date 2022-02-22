Eric Wyman PITTSFORD — Eric Wyman, 41, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan. 17, 1981, in Rutland, the son of Donald and Patricia (Trombley) Wyman. He attended Otter Valley Union High School. Mr. Wyman had been employed by a number of businesses, most recently, Dollar General in Pittsford. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles and poker. Survivors include his daughters, Haley, of Whitehall, Ella, Amyah and Nora, of Castleton; his mother, of Pittsford, and father, of West Rutland; sister, Kim Luther, of Rutland; two nieces, several aunts, uncles and cousins. The memorial service will be 3 p.m. on Friday, March 4, at Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford where a calling hour will begin at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
