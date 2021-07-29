Erin Haviland POULTNEY — Erin Willard Haviland, 49, of Poultney, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 13, 1972, in Rutland, the daughter of Rodney and Bette (Erskine) Willard. Erin graduated from Poultney High School in 1990 and then earned a bachelor's degree from Westfield State College. Motivated by a strong desire to help others, she went on to become a therapist, earning her master's degree from Amridge University. Before returning to Vermont, Erin was drawn to the state of Wyoming, where she was able to indulge her love of animals, wide open spaces, and freedom in general. Specializing in trauma recovery, she brought her best self to her clients while taking inspiration from the wild land around her. Erin loved riding horses, raising farm animals, and exposing her kids to the great outdoors. Survivors include her children, Levi Haviland, Silas Haviland and Naomi Haviland; her father, Rodney Willard, sister Marcia Baker-McNally and husband Walter, all of Poultney, Vermont; brother Jesse Willard and wife Frannie, of Randolph, Vermont; niece Emma Baker and nephews, Jon Baker and Brock Baker; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother on Feb. 22, 2021. There will be no calling hours, and services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Serenity House, 82 Church St., Wallingford, VT 05773.
