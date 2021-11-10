Erlene F. Daly RUTLAND — Erlene F. Daly, 94, of Rutland, died on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Mountain View Center. Erlene was born on Dec. 6, 1926, in West Rutland, the daughter of Earl and Frances (McMahon) Bartlett. Erlene was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1944. She married Francis H. Daly in 1950, and they were married for over 60 years until his passing in 2013. During her life, she worked at General Electric as a switchboard operator for 30 years. Erlene is survived by a daughter, Debrah Carboneau and husband Mark, of Rutland Town; a son, Shawn Daly, of Norwich, Connecticut; and three grandchildren. Erlene was predeceased by her husband, Francis Daly; and a brother, Robert Bartlett. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at St. Peter Church at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Bridget Cemetery in West Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
