Erma Lucine Danley BRANDON — Erma Lucine Danley, age 82, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the home of her daughter in Brandon. Erma was born in Ashland, Kansas on April 10, 1941. She was the daughter of Walter and Jennie (Downs) Cusick. She has been a resident of Brandon since June of 2000, moving here to be close to her family, following the death of her husband. She is survived by her daughter, Teena Foster, with whom she had made her home; and her son, Curtis Danley. She has 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins also survive her. She was preceded in death by her son Timothy as well as 2 brothers and 4 sisters. She is author of two books, “Hearing From the Father’s Heart: Whispers in the Night” is an uplifting collection of midnight musings that bring comfort and wisdom in the hardships of life. “Eensy Beensy” is a children’s story about a lonely little mole who discovers the secret of acceptance. A Celebration of her life will be held at 3PM on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Living Waters Assembly of God in Forest Dale. Private burial will take place, at a later date. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to The Women’s Center in Middlebury, VT. Your gifts will build their Client Support Fund which provides a wide range of resources necessary to care for young mothers and their babies. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
