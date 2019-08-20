Ernest A. and Noreen Davis SOUTH LONDONDERRY — Saturday, Aug. 24, we will be burying Ernest A. Davis and his wife Noreen, of Jefferson, South Dakota, and Reno, Nevada, in the Glebe View Cemetery, at 10 a.m., in South Londonderry. Ernest was the son of Charles Abbott Davis and Rolena Campbell Davis. His grandfather, Solomon Olin Davis, homesteaded in South Londonderry. For more information, contact Boyd (707) 364-0926.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.