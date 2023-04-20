Ernest Crosier CHESTER — A graveside service for Ernest "Ernie" Crosier, who passed away February 8, 2023, will be held on May 5, 2023 at 11:00am at the Brookside Cemetery in Chester, VT. Reverend Thomas Charleton will officiate. A reception will follow at the Chester American Legion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.