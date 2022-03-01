Ernest E. Moody Jr. RUTLAND — Ernest E. Moody Jr., 88, a former West Rutland resident, died Feb. 28, 2022, at Mountain View Center. He was born in Rutland, Dec. 29, 1933, son of Hazel and Ernest Moody Sr. Ernest worked at Moore Business Forms. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of West Rutland American Legion Post 87. Surviving are four sons, Francis Moody (Ann Marie), of Cuttingsville, Edward Moody (Desiree), of Proctor, John Moody (Kendra), of Proctor, and Jeffrey Moody, of West Rutland; a daughter, Shirley Moody, of Mendon; seven grandchildren, Lydell Moody, Zachary Moody, Joshua Belock, Leah Moody, Rachel Moody, Shelby Moody and Kayla Razanouski; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Frances Moody, in 2004; two grandchildren, David Belock Jr. and Jordan Moody; brothers and sisters. Calling hour will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a prayer service at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, in the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Burial will be held at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery in West Rutland.
