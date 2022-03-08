Ernest E. Moody Jr. WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for Ernest E. Moody Jr., 88, who died Feb. 28, 2022, was held Friday, March 4, at Clifford Funeral Home. A prayer service was led by Chris Moore, Adjutant of American Legion Post 87 in West Rutland. Words of remembrance were offered by son Francis Moody and granddaughter Kayla Razanouski. Graveside service will be at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery in West Rutland.
