Ernest Elwin Jillson Jr. DADE CITY, Fla. — Ernest Elwin Jillson Jr., 83, died Sept. 28, 2020, at his home in Dade City. Hodges Family Funeral Home in Dade City is making arrangements for a burial in Vermont next spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Thompson Senior Center, 99 Senior Lane, Woodstock, VT 05091.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.