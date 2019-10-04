Ernest J. "Bud" Nadeau Jr. BARTONSVILLE — Ernest J. “Bud” Nadeau Jr., 68, of Bartonsville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Bud was born on Jan. 29, 1951, in Brattleboro, the only son of Ernest J. Nadeau Sr. and Marguerite (Garrapy) Nadeau. He was a member of the last class to graduate from Chester High School in 1970, while his mother was a member of the first class to graduate from Chester High School in 1939. Bud was a self-employed master craftsman, specializing in Sam Maloof-style furniture, most notably his beautiful rocking chairs. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and trapping in his younger years and metal-detecting in later years. He belonged to the Chester Historical Society and was a Chester and Bartonsville history buff. He was predeceased by his parents; his half-brother, Alan J. Nadeau; his granddaughter, Grace Falconer; and his nephews Jeremy Gomez and Eric Underhill. Survivors include his daughters Sarah West (Chris), of WA, and Amy Davis (Matt Falconer), of CA; his grandchildren Brittany West and Jack and Ella Falconer; his sisters Marigene Purcell (Howard), Jerrilyn Gomez (Mark), Judith Lidie (Roy); and his brother-in-law, Danny Clemons; as well as several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Chester Legion, Chester, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. His family is wearing flannel shirts in honor of Bud and invite you to do so, too.
