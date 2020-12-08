Ernest J. "Ernie" Collette Jr. FAIR HAVEN — Ernest John "Ernie" Collette Jr., 65, of Fair Haven, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. He was born on Aug. 22, 1955, in Amesbury, Massachusetts, to Ernest and Evelyn (Gauthier) Collette. Ernie grew up in Dracut, Massachusetts, where he graduated from Dracut High School in 1973. He married the love of his life, Karen McCarthy, on Aug. 21, 1976. Ernie and his family relocated to Vermont in 1978 where he was instrumental in helping to build up the Kors Plastics Co. and Himolene Co. in Rutland, where he was employed for many years. He was later employed at Mohawk Plastic and finally General Electric, where he worked for 15 years prior to his retirement. Ernie had an amazing heart and a fantastic sense of humor that kept his family and friends laughing and smiling, even in the hardest of times. He enjoyed many hobbies throughout the years, such as running a dart league, playing golf, tinkering with model cars, his 3D printers, working on vehicles and, most importantly, spending precious time with his grandchildren. Ernie was a member of the First Congregational Church of Fair Haven and had been part of the choir, making many precious friendships there. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Fair Haven, the Eagles Club and the Loyal Order of the Moose. Survivors include his wife, Karen Collette of Fair Haven; daughter Kara Hesse and her husband, Sean, of Rutland, daughter Kristen Raup and her husband, John, of Troy, New York, son Jeffrey Collette of Torrington, Connecticut, son Dennis "DJ" Johns of Maine; seven grandchildren, Samantha Collette, Cassandra Ducharme, Jacob Collette, Jackson Ducharme, Mackenzie Collette, Annabelle Raup and Hugo Raup; two sisters, Linda Cummings (Bob) of Dracut, Massachusetts, and Brenda Holland (Tim) of Las Vegas, Nevada; as well as several nieces and nephews; and many loving friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn and Ernest Collette Sr.; and a sister, Joanne Deihle. A celebration of Ernie's beautiful life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Ernie's name to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
