Ernest James Catchapaw, Jr. BRANDON — Ernest James Catchapaw Jr., 65, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the home of his care providers in Brandon. Mr. Catchapaw was born in Middlebury on Jan. 15, 1955. He was the son of Ernest and Edith (Johnson) Catchapaw Sr., who predeceased him. He also had a brother George, who also predeceased him in 2008. He received his education at Middlebury Vocational School. He enjoyed working on the family farm in Cornwall. Ernest absolutely loved the Brandon Fire Department and Brandon Police Department, listening to his scanner intently for any new emergencies. He has been a resident of Brandon since 2005 moving here from Cornwall. Mr. Catchapaw loved learning and knowing town politics and happenings. Ernest worked at the Brandon McDonald’s for 13 years and recently at Wintergreen Residential Care Home. He is survived by his care-providers; Mary and Mike Jensen of Brandon, with whom he has made his home for 15 years; his BFF Tara Reed (Rick Hill), Tonia Trask (Scott Trask), Michael Capen, Matthew Jensen, Chandler Reed, Chelsea Reed, Garrett Trask, and Wyatt Jensen. He was predeceased by his father in 1966, his mother in 2001 and his brother; George in 2008. The funeral service will be held at a later date in Cornwall Congregational Church. The graveside committal service and burial will follow in Central Cemetery in Cornwall. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to: The Dunmore Hose Company (Brandon Fire Department) 61 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
